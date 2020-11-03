New Canaan resident is the third confirmed case of coronavirus in CT

During a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Lamont's administration confirmed a third case of coronavirus in Connecticut.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Lamont's administration confirmed a third case of coronavirus in Connecticut, during a press conference Wednesday afternoon. The patient is an elderly gentleman who lives in a private residence in New Canaan and is hospitalized at Norwalk Hospital. There is no exposure threat that we can identify, according to Dr. Matthew Cartter DPH.

"Right now the state health department is working with the local health department to identify contacts of this person and to confirm they are at home and they are well," said Dr. Cartter.

Public Health State Epidemiologist Dr. Matthew Cartter and Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe spoke at the news briefing and provided updates on Connecticut’s coronavirus preparedness and response efforts.

Other key information revealed in Wednesday's press conference included: so far a total of 74 individuals have been tested at the State Laboratory: 74 negative and three positive. The state has requested additional protective equipment from the Strategic National Supply and the Connecticut Insurance Department issued a notice to all travel insurers regarding cancellation requests in light of the declarations of emergency Governor Lamont signed on Tuesday.

Individuals who believe they might be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough, or difficulty breathing should first contact a healthcare provider for screening, unless in need of emergency medical care. The healthcare provider will advise the patient on whether a test is recommended, according to the Connecticut Department of Public Health State Laboratory.

As there continues to be a global shortage of personal protective equipment for healthcare workers and others who need to be in the presence of someone who may be infected with COVID-19, the State of Connecticut has made an emergency request from the Strategic National Supply for a total of 540,000 additional N-95 protective masks.

For the most up-to-date information from the State of Connecticut on COVID-19, including guidance and other resources, all residents in the state are encouraged to visit ct.gov/coronavirus.