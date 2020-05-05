New COVID-19 treatment coming to the state

Remdesivir the first anti viral medication to have initial study results showing some effectiveness to treating Covid 19.

HARTFORD, Conn. — HARTFORD – The federal government is expected to begin shipping out this week a recently approved antiviral drug called Remdesivir that could help treat covid patients.

“On Friday the food and drug administration of the united states did an emergency use authorization of Remdesivir,” Senior Director, System Pharmacy, Hartford HealthCare Eric Arlia said.

“It works by inhibiting the viral replication of the coronavirus, interestingly enough it was originally intended for the Ebola virus,” Infectious Diseases Clinical Pharmacist Casey Dempsey said.

But scientists found it had activity against the coronavirus. Hartford healthcare announced its plans to receive the drug approved to help treat those with severe positive cases of Covid or high suspicion of having covid.

Yale New Haven Health currently has about 50 patients across the health system already on the drug as a part of a trials and plane to continue its use.

While more research will be done, preliminary results of trials by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases showing promising results so far.

“So what they found is patients who received remdesivir had about a 31 percent faster time to clinical recovery compared to those who did not receive Remdesivir,” Dempsey said.

Patients who received the drug also had shorter courses, about eleven days virus activity versus 15 days.