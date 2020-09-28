New COVID case closes Enfield High School for Monday

The school had been set to reopen for in-person classes after being closed Thursday and Friday; students will move to distance learning.

ENFIELD, Conn. — The superintendent of Enfield public schools notified students and families Sunday night that Enfield High School will not be open for in-person learning on Monday, after learning of an additional positive COVID-19 test within the school community.

The school had already been closed Thursday and Friday because of positive COVID-19 testing.

In an audio message sent to the school community and posted on Twitter, Superintendent Chris Drezek said "We are working in direct contact with the local director of public health and are actively following our contact tracing protocol.

As an extra level of precaution, Enfield high school because learning tomorrow Monday, September 28 to provide the district enough time to properly notify all direct contacts.

Like last week, the size of the student population of EHS, and the fact students are not in cohorts makes this extra precaution necessary The school administration will be notifying any member of the community who could be considered a close contact as soon as possible."

Students will be asked to follow our Wednesday remote learning schedule for tomorrow Monday September 28th.

Henry Barnard Elementary School in Enfield was also closed on Friday due to COVID-19 cases.

In his audio message, Superintendent Drezek said, "I was hopeful that our closure last week would be an isolated incident but unfortunately these are the circumstances we have to deal with during this difficult time.