New COVID test developed and administered by Branford laboratory

WREN laboratories are informing CT residents of a new COVID-19 testing option. Starting at $120 with the ability to use insurance, saliva tests are now available.

BRANFORD, Conn. — Toward the end of October, a Branford-based laboratory became the first U.S. lab to receive approval for a saliva-based PCR COVID diagnostic test. And, with no waiting in lines, spitting has become appealing.

The State of Connecticut asked Branford‘s Wren Laboratories to develop a new Covid test. So, they decided to focus on one that was as comfortable and as easy as possible.

Their saliva test can be done in the comfort of your own home or office.

"It’s highly accurate," said Dr. Irvin Modlin of Wren Laboratories, LLC. "And the material can be transported and stored at room, ambient temperature for days without there being any decrease in sensitivity of the test."

Once the samples are received at Wren Laboratories results can be provided within 24 hours.

"We have 10 technicians and three or four machines at the moment, Modlin says. "It's easy to cope with at least 1,000 samples a day."

The saliva collection tube Wren designed hermetically screws into another tube, which introduces the saliva to a stabilizer.

"So that the virus could be completely contained, and it could be completely preserved, and it met the specifications for transportation by the FDA and the Department of Transportation, which is why the test is so sensitive and efficient, so you don’t get in false negatives," Modlin said.

And Wren Laboratories says their test results are over 99% accurate.

"At a scientific level, this is as good as you can get," Modlin said, with a smile.

The company is also developing personal testing machines, for doctor's offices and home use, which will hit the market right after the first of the year.