New experts named for lawsuit challenging school mask rules

HARTFORD, Conn — An epidemiologist and a child psychiatrist who say wearing masks is harmful to children are the new expert witnesses in a lawsuit challenging Connecticut’s mask requirements for schools.

Court documents filed Thursday to name the experts as epidemiologist Knut Wittkowski and child psychiatrist Dr. Mark McDonald.

A judge ordered the plaintiffs to produce new expert witnesses after ruling their original witnesses were not qualified to testify. The lawsuit claims masks harm children and does not prevent the spread of COVID-19.