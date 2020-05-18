Here's how one landmark Connecticut restaurant is getting ready to welcome back diners on May 20th

“We’re taking it on the fly, this is the first time this has ever happened.”

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The food industry has been impacted heavily by this pandemic and many of them are now sharing their plans going forward.

Archie Moore’s is just one of many restaurants that say they’re prepared to come back next Wednesday to serve people outside to enjoy their meal.

Bob Fuchs, who is the Owner of Archie Moore’s, said, “We’re taking it on the fly, this is the first time this has ever happened.”

Armed with hand sanitizer, masks and more, Archie Moore’s says they are prepared for outdoor dining.

“We have a thermometer, thermal thermometer we have everything we need but it’s up to the individual to wear their masks,” said Fuchs.

According to state guidelines, outdoor seating must be six feet apart and condiments typically left on the table will now need to be single-use.

Fuchs says he will be sticking to all the guidelines, but the biggest question Bob has is "Will people even come out to eat?”

“I think people will be a little shy when they come outside again, one hundred percent. Or it’s going to be like the day WWII ended and it’s going to be everyone in the streets jumping for joy. But we all have to do our part it’s just that simple,” said Fuchs.

FOX61 spoke with the state restaurant association who says they worry about places that do not have outdoor seating and will not be re-opening.

Health officials say they will be watching restaurants who may not follow all the guidelines, but food industry leaders say not to worry.

Scott Dolch with the Connecticut Restaurant Association said, “Everyone should understand the dire situation that a restaurant is going through right now. So take that to heart from the customer base in making sure that they are trying to follow all the rules and then go above and beyond and I think you’re going to see that and you’re also going to see continued experiences of best practices.”

Safe and healthy eating is why Archie’s says no one will have to worry when stepping out of the house.

Fuchs said, “Live your life, you can’t live in fear. Roosevelt said it himself in WW2 you have nothing to fear but fear itself.”