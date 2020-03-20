﻿New Haven company aims to keep diabetics healthy during this time of crisis

Glucose Zone is a digital exercise therapy for people living with diabetes. And, physical activity is the primary therapy for people with diabetes.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — There are numerous tech companies in Connecticut that are stepping up to the plate, in response to the coronavirus pandemic. One is a New Haven business zeroed in those living with diabetes.

The long list of businesses closed, due to the coronavirus, includes fitness centers. And that can be especially dangerous for folks with diabetes.

But New Haven-based Glucose Zone is offering assistance, for free.

Among their services, which, for now, have gone exclusively online: a diabetic’s real-time blood glucose levels.

“And especially for patients and diabetes medications that are indicated as add junked to diet and exercise,” said Charlie O’Connell, Founder & CEO of Glucose Zone.

Bottom line: if those with diabetes not exercising your medications don’t work.

“Glucose Zone is designed to help people get the exercise they need for their diabetes at home,” with the need for weights,” O’Connell says.

Certain diabetes medications require management and have challenges when you’re exercising,” O’Connell says.

“Glucose Zone is designed to accommodate those special circumstances and offer very specific guidance as to how to have success,” he adds.

At their headquarters, at Science Park, in New Haven, there is a Glucose Zone fitness lab, where staff develops the fitness routines.

“Something that most people don’t know is different types of exercise can have different impacts on diabetes,” O’Connell added.

In other words, some exercise can make it insulin go dangerously high or low if not tailored to your needs.

“Implementing daily exercise into my routine has allowed me to decrease the amount of insulin I’m taking in,” said one of the company’s client success stories.