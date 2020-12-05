New Haven Mayor to get tested at CVS Health Rapid Result COVID-19 testing site

There are now five testing sites in New Haven, including the location operated by CVS Health, which can test up to 750 Connecticut residents daily

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker will visit the CVS Health rapid result drive-thru testing site on Sargent Drive to get tested for COVID-19 today.

There are now five testing sites in New Haven, including the location operated by CVS Health, which can test up to 750 Connecticut residents daily.

“Contact tracing and aggressive COVID-19 testing are two important tools we need to use as we slowly work towards reopening up Elm City,” stated Mayor Elicker. “I encourage New Haven residents to get tested at one of the five testing sites within the city. Currently, only some of the testing sites are taking symptomatic people; however, we will be increasing access to testing to asymptomatic people in the very near future,” the Mayor reminded.

Rapid COVID-19 testing will be available to eligible individuals who meet criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in addition to state residency and age guidelines.

Patients will need to pre-register in advance online at CVS.com in order to schedule a same-day time slot for testing and will be tested from their vehicles.

Staff on-site working with the testing swabs are in full personal protective gear. The free testing process, from the collection of the swab sample to the delivery of the results, takes approximately thirty minutes using the Abbot ID NOW™ COVID-19 test.

This test has received authorization and emergency use from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).