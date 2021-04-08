New Haven County first in Connecticut to reach 'high transmission' level for COVID-19: CDC

The CDC updated its coronavirus data map by county, which reflected the New Haven area in the red.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven County has become the first in Connecticut to reach ‘high transmission’ level for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC updated its coronavirus map by county with the latest data from July 29 to August 4, which reflected the New Haven area in the red.

"High" community transmission of COVID-19 is the riskiest designation, meaning at least 100 new COVID-19 cases per 100k residents in the past seven days.

All other counties in the state remain at the 'substantial' level as of Thursday afternoon.

The CDC classifies substantial transmission as 50 to 99.99 total new cases per 100,000 persons in the past seven days. Moderate transmission is anywhere from 10 to 49.99 cases per 100,000 persons.

This is developing.

