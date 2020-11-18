New Haven COVID crackdown focused on hot spots

The group spent Wednesday making unannounced visits to businesses in Fair Haven, the city's Covid hot spot.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — With the number of COVID hospitalizations in Connecticut having increased by over 700 since October 1 and the COVID death toll up 271 over that same period, New Haven is taking steps not many communities have to mitigate the spread.

"You know the protocols," asked Jim Turcio, a member of New Haven COVID-19 Task Force to a store manager.

The group spent Wednesday making unannounced visits to businesses in Fair Haven, the city's COVID hot spot.

"This is going to be an official warning. We’re going to start fining you," Turcio told a C-Town Super Market Manager.

"I understand," the manager replied.

The store received a written warning for lack of mask compliance and having an employee out of position to accurately count the number of customers in the store.

After an initial warning, businesses will be fined $100 for each infraction related to masks.

"If we also get a complaint of overcapacity of the Governor's rules of 50%, and we frequent that establishment, a business will be fined $500," said Maritza Bond, New Haven's Health Director.

The city has yet to issue fines.

"To date, since our reopening, we had to close 13 establishments. 10 have since re-opened," said Bond.

One that has not yet reopened is popular event facility Anthony's Ocean View, which hosted a massive Halloween party October 29 and was shut down the next day.

"We provided feedback on their corrective action plan yesterday afternoon," Bond said. "Once they send back the plan, I will review and hopefully approve for an anticipated inspection for Friday."

City officials say they hit the streets beginning in May to educate businesses about the Covid guidelines. But now it’s time for enforcement.

"We are in a red alert," Bond emphasized. "Most of the state is in a red alert. We are at 19 cases per 100,000. This is killing individuals."