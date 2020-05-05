New Haven distributes masks to businesses, residents

50,000 masks will be distrubuted on a first-come, first-serve basis

Thousands of people are getting masks in the city of New Haven today.

Masks for Heroes is distributing thousands of masks, similar to what they did last week at the Xfinity Center.

In addition to the drive-through, they also have a walk-up site.

Bob Stefanowski and his wife Amy started Masks for Heroes after they saw the need for PPE.

They said that need has only grown so they’ve continued to expand their mission.

Along with their partners, they’ve been able to provide nearly a million masks to Connecticut residents.

In collaboration with CBIA, the State of Connecticut, and the City of New Haven, mask distribution to local businesses also be happening at the New Haven Regional Fire Academy from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. This will be a drive-thru Point of Distribution (POD).

The Masks for Heroes collaboration will be distributing masks to New Haven residents from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 4 Science Park in New Haven. 50,000 masks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, to anyone in the community.