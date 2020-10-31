New Haven enforcement raid Anthony's Ocean View for violating COVID-19 restrictions

The New Haven Department of Health shut down the restaurant Friday after it violated numerous COVID-19 safety regulations.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The New Haven Department of Health shut down popular restaurant Anthony's Ocean View Friday.

The restaurant was said to have violated numerous COVID-19 safety regulations. Health Director Martiza Bond spoke to the owners of the restaurant explaining New Haven's high number of positive COVID-19 cases. Bond called the actions unacceptable.

New Haven announced on Thursday it will be reverting back to Phase 2 of COVID-19 restrictions due to COVID. Currently, the Elm City is in an orange level COVID-19 alert. Mayor Justin Elicker and other city officials believe the number will due to sewage data.

Anthony's Ocean View was told by the Health Director that they will be closed until further notice.