New Haven high school students return to the classroom

"I felt like it was literally the first day of school," the principal said.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — High school students in New Haven returned to in-person learning Monday morning. After over a year of learning remotely, students, faculty, and parents were thrilled to have their kids back in school.

Edith Johnson, principal at Wilbur Cross High School, showed up to the school early to decorate with balloons to kick off the excitement.

"We are super excited. I felt like it was literally the first day of school," said Johnson.

New Haven students will be operating under a hybrid model. One cohort of students will attend in-person learning Mondays and Tuesdays, while the other cohort of students will attend in-person Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays are reserved for remote learning days.

Johnson said about 52% of students chose to return to the classroom, while the others chose the option to remain learning from home.

For freshman Destine Ayala, this day brought a variety of emotions, including excitement, joy, but also nervousness.

"'It's my first year, so, it's really nerve-wracking".

Ayala's first year of high school has been different from the typical freshman experience because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said looks forward to spending time with her teacher and making friends.

"I'm the type of person that likes to do learning in person, so online was very hard for me," Ayala said.

Johnson said Monday is a step in the right direction for students, who have missed out on so much throughout the past year.

"We have a lot of ground to catch up on," she said. "As a principal, my number one job is to make sure your children are safe".

One Step, a Yale-based organization, works to connect New Haven youth with critical resources and mentors, to help students stay active and engaged in school and in the community.

One Step Ambassador Niki Fusco said, "Having a place to go is always great and this is a safe environment, and people like One Step just want to help them get with as many resources as they can."

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.