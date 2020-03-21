New Haven in need of more protective equipment for first responders

A call for N-95 masks and other personal protective equipment for first responders and hospital staff.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Mayor Justin Elicker is calling on federal and local government to provide more personal protective equipment for first responders. He says that unless the city gets more gear soon, they will run out.

"In particular N-95 masks that the federal government has that we need now," said Mayor Elicker.

A call for N-95 masks and other personal protective equipment for first responders and hospital staff was part of the announcement from the steps of the New Haven Hall of Records Friday afternoon.

"And if we are unable to protect our first responders we will have a much bigger problem on our hands," said Mayor Elicker.

New Haven fire, police, and EMS are all taking added precautions when responding to scenes. They say they know what they need, the concern is the quantity. They also won't have certain services done in the lobby like walk-in complaints and fingerprinting until further notice.

"To ensure that our members are wearing their full PPE to the levels that are appropriate," said New Haven Fire Chief John Alston.

It’s not always easy for firefighters responding to calls like the one on Mead Street Thursday afternoon. The safety of others becomes foremost.

"We are trying to protect the public and protecting ourselves," said Chief Alston. "We also have to remember that we have to go home to our families."

EMS crews have upped their protection by wearing masks, goggles, and smocks to calls.

New Haven Police announced on Instagram modifications to their services. They are not sending officers to minor crimes and claims rather they will take your report over the phone.

Chief Alston says they have modified their response to non-emergency situations to provide protective equipment to people who can meet them outside their homes.

"That will provide an additional layer of protection for responders as we attempt to transport and treat these folks," said Chief Alston.

A shipment of gear including the N-95 masks arrived two days ago to be distributed. Chief Alston says some of those masks were expired. He is calling on the public for help.

"There are private companies that do have masks the N-95 mask that we need that may not be doing construction projects right now," said Chief Alston. "I would make that appeal to them to please assist us in this until we can get that strategic stockpile in place."