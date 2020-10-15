New Haven issues guidelines for celebrating Halloween

Parents and grandparents say it's a difficult decision, but many agreed with the guidelines saying their biggest concern is safety.

NEW HAVEN, Conn — Officials in New Haven released guidelines for families to safely celebrate Halloween this year. Large parties are not allowed under current state guidelines. Indoor gatherings can only have a maximum of 25 people. In New Haven, trick-or-treating is also not recommended.

"We are not recommending door to door trick-or-treating because it's really difficult to maintain proper

social distancing on porches and front doors," said Maritza Bond, health director for the city of New Haven.

City officials are recommending against leaving a bowl of candy outside, because it can present a challenge for contact tracing. They're also encouraging people not to take part in "trunk-or-treating" where children go from car to car.

"Particularly because it is also difficult to avoid crowding and gatherings of small groups and a sharing of food," said Bond.

Parents and grandparents say it's a difficult decision, but many agreed with the guidelines saying their biggest concern is safety.

"It's sad that it's something that they like that we're taking from them but in all reality, it's saving them," said Julia Harper of New Haven.

"My youngest she wants to be with her friends, but you've got to explain to them, safety goes over everything, so we'll just get a bag of candy from the store and we'll do our thing in the backyard," said Ashley Holmes also from New Haven.

Officials recommend families get creative with their celebrations this year, trying things like an online party, car parades, or a movie night. Some families already have their own ideas.

"We're going to have a couple of friends and aunt and uncles come around, just bring their cars up, and fill up their trunks. My daughter is one year old so she's not really into it but I want her to experience it," said Janet Delvalle of New Haven.

"Buy them some candy, let them go room to room, and give each other candy if you have multiple kids you know, make it seem like there's trick or treating," said Harper.