New Haven issues ideas on how to have Halloween celebrations

City is recommending car parades, online pumpkin carving

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The city of New Haven has issued guidelines on celebrating Halloween in safe ways to avoid situations that might spread coronavirus.

Mayor Justin Elicker said in a video conference Wednesday, the traditional ways to celebrate Halloween could easily lead to a COVID 19 infection. He reiterated that large gatherings were not allowed under the governor's Executive Order.

He said the door to door Trick or Treating is not recommended because of the difficulty of maintaining social distancing while going to different houses and sharing food.

Halloween masks are also not an effective means of protection from spreading the virus.

In addition, trunk or treating events since it's difficult to maintain distance and the possibility of sharing food.

The New Haven Health Department advised to hold online pumpkin carving events, Halloween car parades, and drive in events where commercially packaged food is distributed.