New Haven issues order to close daycares with more than 12 children

Facilities providing care for children of health care providers are exempt

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker issued an emergency order to close any childcare center providing childcare services for more than twelve children, effective Tuesday at 12:01 a.m.

The mayor's order said, "In the interest of providing childcare services for healthcare workers during the public health emergency, the emergency order also states any childcare center providing childcare services for more than twelve children may provide childcare services for any child whose parent or legal guardian is employed as a healthcare provider."

“I realize that this will add another burden to families and care providers. We have weighed this risk and strongly believe this is the right public health decision. We are in a State of Emergency in New Haven,” said Mayor Elicker, “and it is critical that we limit interaction with others, promote social distancing, and keep our children from congregating in large crowds.”