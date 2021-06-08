New Haven to implement mask mandate, likely beginning Monday: Elicker

Gov. Lamont issued an executive order Thursday allowing cities and towns to implement mask mandates if needed

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A day after New Haven county had been declared a 'high risk' area for COVID-19 transmission, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker announced the city will return to a mask mandate.

It follows Governor Ned Lamont issuing an executive order Thursday which allowed municipalities to implement indoor mask mandates in their town, regardless of vaccination status.

Gov. Lamont said the order is at the request of municipal leaders who want to return to universal mask requirements like at the beginning of the pandemic.

"I've been quite clear that we're going to use every tool we can to keep residents safe," said Elicker at a press conference this morning. "Yesterday the governor gave us that authority, were looking at the governor's order – I think it's pretty safe to say that later today we'll be implementing a mask mandate across the city."

New Haven is the first Connecticut county to reach a 'high risk' level. All others are currently in the 'substantial risk' category.

The CDC classifies substantial transmission as 50 to 99.99 total new cases per 100,000 persons in the past seven days. Moderate transmission is anywhere from 10 to 49.99 cases per 100,000 persons.

The CDC recommends people in these areas wear masks inside regardless of vaccination status. Connecticut officials strongly recommend residents follow the CDC guidelines.

The governor's office added that the Department of Public Health and Department of Education is "in the process" of reviewing and if necessary, updating, the statewide policies about wearing masks in school.

