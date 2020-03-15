New Haven Mayor issues State of Emergency

"Given the growing spread of this virus in our city, state, and country, I am declaring a state of emergency in the City of New Haven to protect the public health of our residents. There is no doubt that COVID-19 will continue to spread in our community, and I will take every measure appropriate to limit exposure to our residents. I have also made the decision to close City Hall to the public tomorrow, and indefinitely. We are curtailing all activities except critical functions until further notice. City employees that are not critical to operations will be notified that they should not report to work. Over the next several days, our team will be evaluating our employee safety and operations protocol, in addition to increasing options for teleworking where possible. If you are a member of the business community, I strongly encourage you to have only essential employees report to work, provide options for employees to telework and do what you can to support paid leave and reduce any chance of further spread of COVID-19."