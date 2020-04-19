New Haven officials say rapid test results and contract tracing are key to COVID-19 fight

Finding exposed contacts rapidly is essential to keeping virus in check

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — On Saturday, Mayor Justin Elicker and Governor Ned Lamont toured the new rapid-testing site provided by CVS Labs .

The site is one of just four in the nation, and now has the capabilities to test hundreds, and provide results, in a just minutes instead of hours or days.

The city of New Haven says it can use the tests generated from the testing center to call those who may have come in contact with someone infected by COVID-19 to help stop the spread of the virus.

Governor Ned Lamont said, “When we are able to get the test results back in 15 minutes is how we are going to lick this virus and that’s how we’re slowly going to get Connecticut back to work.”

New Haven’s Department of Public Health says it can use the test results to trace anyone who may have come in contact with an infected person.

Health officials say they need testing paired with contact tracing, now being done by over 150 volunteers, to identify if people really do have COVID-19 to stop any further spread or exposure.

City Health Director Maritza Bond said, “The message that we have been saying to individuals is to stay home, stay safe try to have minimal contact with individuals as much as possible unless it’s your core household members so that you are not exposing yourself.”

If someone does become infected, health experts advise that person create a list of people they may have encountered within the past 48 hours.

New Haven health officials say they will continue to expand testing capacity to help the state combat the virus.

“New Haven welcomes everyone and supports the region when we are in times of crisis… when I was at the site, it was clear that there were people from all around the state that are coming to New Haven to get tested at this site to help us get this virus under control. New Haven is a city that wants to step up and help support our neighbors in these times of crisis,” said Mayor Justin Elicker.

State officials say social distancing is still the number one tool in combatting COVID-19.