New Haven Omni Hotel to continue furloughs

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The Omni Hotel in downtown New Haven said it is continuing the furloughs it started in March.

On Wednesday, the hotel told the CT Department of Labor saying they were continuing the furloughs of about 170 employees were furloughed. The hotel said it expected the furloughs to be only temporary but the pandemic impacts to the state's hotel business greatly has been the main reason for continuation.

Earlier in September, it was announced the Hartford Hilton would be placed up for auction due to the impacts of COVID-19.