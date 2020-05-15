New Haven Police parade through city to celebrate some special birthdays

"We celebrate them as we know how, with our lights or sirens," said Chief of Police Otoniel Reyes.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven’s finest turned their attention to some of the most important people they police, children.

A very special birthday celebration for some of New Haven’s youth.

"I really appreciate that they put this all together for hi," said Cheyanne Spencer. "Especially in a time like this we are not allowed to celebrate how we really want to celebrate so this means a lot."

Cheyanne's son Tristian recently turned eight-years-old. He says he wants to be a police officer and a firefighter when he grows up. He took his first steps into the ranks by becoming a Jr. Officer this afternoon. A couple of other special children joined the Jr. officer ranks as well including Jordan, 9, and Mika, 4.

"They are in love with the police department and we’re just so excited to see them come down the street," said Ron Huggins of the City of New Haven's Youth Services Department.

"We want to make sure that we still bring a smile to their face and support them," said Chief Reyes.

The parade was one of a number that the New Haven Police department have done to spread cheer and smiles to the community during these difficult times.