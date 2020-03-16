New Haven providing students with breakfast and lunch during shutdown

The state received a waiver from the federal government that will enable students to take the meals and consume them at home.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — While schools are closed throughout the state, local districts are making sure those students don’t go hungry.

The New Haven school district providing both breakfast and lunch to students who regularly receives those meals during a normal school day, but the school is taking every precaution they can. Parents are not stepping foot inside the school to receive those meals.

New Haven parents can pick up both breakfast and lunch at the school closest to them.

The state received a waiver from the federal government that will enable students to take the meals and consume them at home.

“Lunch is what we call shelf stable, so it meets the requirements of the national school lunch program. But it has things that can stay unrefrigerated aside from the milk,” said Dan Shields, Manager dietician, New Haven Board of Ed.

The district is hoping this relieves some of the burden for parents who will now have to provide children every meal of the day instead of just dinner.

“ The difficulty is we go to the store for food and most of the stores are empty, that’s the biggest difficulty,” said Kawusu Sherifn a parent.

The district taking percautions to make sure they eliminate as much contact as possible.

“We have tables set up right against the doors in the most cases in the schools and in the vestibules. We will just hand the meals, will assemble the meals and will hand out through the door to whoever is collecting it the parent or the student,” said Shields.