New Haven Public Schools closed indefinitely due to coronavirus; officials working on providing meals for pick up

According to Mayor Justin Elicker says city officials understands the decision will have a significant economic impact on families.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — City officials announced Thursday that New Haven Public Schools are closing indefinitely.

Officials say the decision was made due to the growing risk of exposure to coronavirus.

"We understand that many NH families do not have the option to take off work for extended periods of time," he said. "We're asking business to please - please support your employees with flexible paid-family medical leave policies."

COO for New Haven Public Schools, Michael Pinto says the district is finalizing plans to provide meals while schools are closed.

The target start date is Monday, March 16. Families should expect formal notice with more information as it become available.

According to Pinto, NHPS still has to work out administrative and regulatory hurdles -- the meal program will require waivers from the state and federal government.

Providing meals would essentially be extending summer meals program, Pinto said.

The hope is to have 39 schools available with windows for people to come, pick up meals and take them to go.

Students would not be required to pick up meals from the school they are enrolled in -- they can go to the district school closest to their residence.

Superintendent Dr. Ilene Tracey says the district has been ahead of the game with preparations.

"Teachers will still be available to make sure that kids have access to Google Classroom to communicate with students." "Especially on the high school level, where some students are preparing for AP exams."

Teachers who have not prepared work for students to complete while schools are closed have been told to make plans to come into the buildings or work remotely to prepare those assignments, Superintendent Dr. Ilene Tracey said in a press conference.

Tracey says the district is looking for ways to best accommodate their students for prom, graduation and other upper-classmen events.

Mayor Elicker reminds residents that they are responsible for helping reduce the spread of COVID-10.

