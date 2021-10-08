New Haven restaurant among first in CT to require vaccination or COVID-19 test

Effective Friday, August 13, BAR will temporarily require proof of full vaccination or a recent negative COVID test

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The owner of a popular New Haven restaurant, which includes a brewery and nightclub, has taken a bold, polarizing step to stop the spread of COVID-19.



Effective Friday, August 13, BAR will temporarily require proof of full vaccination or a recent negative COVID test because, with a nightclub, comes customers in close quarters.

“Their own staff and the customers I think want to feel a little bit of a comfort level if I’m gonna go into that setting that you know they probably had to look at this differently,” said Scott Dolch, Executive Director CT Restaurant Association.



The New Haven Health Department applauded BAR's decision.

“This particular Delta variant we do know the data has demonstrated,” said Maritza Bond, City’s Health Director. “It’s the highest viral loads we have ever seen.”



There has been plenty of opinion on BAR's social media pages too. Including one man who said, "You have no right to my personal medical information." And, a woman posted, "This was a courageous thing to do and I thank you.”

Masks are required for all guests. And starting Friday we will be requiring EITHER a proof of COVID vaccine or a negative COVID test from within 72 hours. #keepthepartygoing #barnewhaven Posted by BAR - New Haven on Monday, August 9, 2021



“Consumer confidence is everything in this industry,” Dolch said. “People feeling that our restaurants, our bars, our nightclubs our caterers are doing everything that they can to keep you safe and keep their staff safe.”



Some say they will no longer patronize BAR, which is a rough blow for many in this industry.

“Whether it’s workers shortage, food costs, delivery challenges, their margins are being squeezed every day,” Dolch said.

Right around the corner from BAR is the College Street Music Hall, which plans to announce tomorrow that they too will begin requiring either proof of vaccination or the negative COVID test within 72 hours.

Bond says there are other businesses she's spoken with about expanding on the City's indoor masking mandates.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.