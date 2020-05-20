New Haven restaurants prepare for a 'New Normal'

Tre Scalini is one of the lucky ones with outdoor seating but that doesn’t mean they have shaken the nerves.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — It’s re-open eve. The final touches are being put on restaurants and retailers ahead of the May 20th phase one reopening. It hasn’t been easy for restaurants along the famed Wooster Street in New Haven. They have been doing curbside pickup and delivery, some for the first time ever.

Tre Scalini is one of the lucky ones with outdoor seating but that doesn’t mean they have shaken the nerves.

"It’s been like kind of a nightmare," said Joe Maiorano Sr, Owner of Tre Scalini Ristorante.

A nightmare they are hoping is nearing an end.

"We had so many parties planned starting in March, April, May. Now it’s June. Who knows it’ll probably be July as well," said Maiorano Sr.

Tre Scalini owners spent the day putting some of the final touches on their outdoor patio sets. They normally could hold about 40 people but with social distancing guidelines in effect, they will have to settle for 25.

"No one can touch anything. Disposable everything with the exception of china and glassware and we’re just hoping everything works out," said Joe Maiorano Jr, co-owner of Tre Scalini.

New Haven has taken the health and safety guidelines a step further by requiring restaurants to use plastic utensils. They are also urging restaurants to have their staff tested at one of the cities' eight testing sights before coming back to work.

"We could really show how we professionally can open the economy or we can really screw this thing up," said Mayor Justin Elicker.

The Connecticut Restaurant Association projects a little over 75% of state restaurants will remain closed. Some don’t have the seating available or see the financial benefits. Others like The Trinity Bar say it’s just not the right time.

"This is all about the long run," said Eddie Higgins, co-owner of The Trinity Bar. "When the time is right, we will be ready and I’m sure a lot of our customers will be ready too."

The Restaurant Association is asking the Governor and the reopening committee to consider a return to indoor seating at half-capacity for early June. Much of that decision rides on how effective phase one is.

We’re going to prove to you we can do this the right way," said Scott Dolch of the CRA. "We’re going to protect everybody to the best of our ability and we can also do this in an indoor capacity and keep people safe.