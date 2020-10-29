New Haven reverting back to Phase 2 of reopening

Mayor Justine Elicker held a press conference Thursday afternoon. As of October 29, New Haven has 3.9 cases per 100K. Officials believe those numbers will go up.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — In a virtual meeting Thursday afternoon, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker announced the Elm City will be going back to the Phase 2 reopening plan.

Elicker said currently has 13.9 cases per 100K but Yale COVID data was not counted due to students being from out of state. This case rate puts New Haven in the state's Orange Alert level. The Mayor added the sewage data in the city has shown an increase, which has caused New Haven officials to believe they are headed to the Red Alert level.

Along with going back to Phase 2 of the reopening plan, will extend remote learning for New Haven schools. Originally, students were expected to move back to in-person classes on November 9th. Occupancy caps for businesses will be tightened.

Learning hubs will be closed indefinitely starting Monday as well. These three hubs were set up to help families with online learning who may have to work or do not have online access.

City Hall offices will be closed on November 4. Residents can come into City Hall by appointment only. Residents can come into the building if they need to register for Election Day registration, said Elicker.

New Haven's School Bus Meals Distribution program will not be offered on October 30. It will resume on November 2. School-based Grab and Go Meals throughout Elm City will be available at their usual time.