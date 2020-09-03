New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade postponed

Lamont issued similar guidance earlier

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven officials announced Monday afternoon that they are postponing the city's St. Patrick's Day Parade.

"Due to the growing concern of the potential spread of COVID-19, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker, and City health officials—including Health Director Maritza Bond and Community Services Administrator Dr. Mehul Dalal—are recommending that gatherings of more than 100 people be postponed until further notice."

Governor Ned Lamont issued similar guidance regarding large gatherings this morning.