New Haven to close one school on Thursday, Friday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven officials said they will close Nathan Hale School on Thursday March 12 and Friday March 13 due to an adult suspected of having COVID-19 being in limited contact with the school facility and a student under their care attending the school.
The New Haven Health Department is in contact with the family and have asked them to self-isolate. Officials believe there is a low risk to students and are not recommending that Nathan Hale students or families self-isolate.
The City and New Haven Public Schools want to aggressively reduce the chance of COVID-19, and will make a determination on when they will reopen the school. The New Haven Public Schools will notify parents on this reopening.