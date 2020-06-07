Spike in New Jersey COVID-19 cases linked to out of state travel

Several new cases are tied to people who went to a wedding in Myrtle Beach

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said Monday that several COVID-19 cases across the state were tied to out of state travel.

Murphy tweeted: "We've learned of several outbreaks across our state DIRECTLY TIED to travel to other #COVID19 hotspots nationwide.

Hoboken: 12/13 new cases are directly tied to travel to known hotspots

North Jersey: Several new cases are tied to people who went to a wedding in Myrtle Beach"

Last week, New Jersey, New York and Connecticut instituted a travel advisory for people entering the state from areas that have high infection rates.

The following are states that meet the criteria:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Louisiana

Mississippi

North Carolina

Nevada

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

On July 2, Connecticut updated its travel advisory to clarify any questions. The state policy continues to say if someone is traveling from a state with a high infection rate, quarantining remains the best option. If quarantining is not possible, a traveler from one of the above-mentioned states can enter Connecticut if they have tested negative for the virus within 72 hours.

Last week, Lamont said, as far as enforcement, for now, it will be voluntary, and people are expected to do the right thing.

"We found in this state that I didn't have to punish people about the masks, almost everybody was wearing the masks," said Governor Lamont, "I'd like to think that same type of voluntary compliance is going to work in this case as well," he said.