New Jersey EMT speaks on experience with COVID-19

While Connecticut continues to deal with its own outbreak of COVID-19, New York and New Jersey remain major hot-spots for this crisis as cases in those states near the peak.

FOX61's Angelo Bavaro spoke with an e-m-t in new jersey about his experience and challenges:

Shant

"In my immediate response area you have the number of positive cases spanning everywhere from 39 in one town, to 130 in another, to 229 and as much as 421."

Angelo

Talking about the age of these patients -- would you say they are older or younger just based on what you've seen?

Shant

I've personally seen patients ranging anywhere from 21 to 60 to 80 years old. Everyone is at risk and anyone can die from it.

Oftentimes, ERs are placing themselves on divert status which means they are not taking any additional patients at that time until space opens up. ICUs have long run out of beds to the point that standard in-patient floors are being converted into COVID-19 isolation floors and nearly 90 percent of a hospital space is dedicated to COVID-19.

Angelo

Have you and your staff run into any challenges as you deal with this crisis and work with patients?

Shant

"I'd say the biggest shortage in supplies is becoming the n-95 respirators and that's a nationwide problem if not worldwide. We've even been u-v lighting our masks goggles and face shields to use them on multiple occasions."

There are a handful [of staff] who have cut down on their time due to fear of exposure and contamination. We're also seeing more and more workers getting sick and showing symptoms -- even having to quarantine.

Angelo

And of course -- I can only imagine there has to be a fear on your end of potentially contracting the virus. What is it like just going into work every day?

Shant

As I mentioned earlier -- we're all scared. There's no shame in it and there's no hiding it. When a call comes in indicating COVID-19 symptoms you all of a sudden go from having a good day to worrying about getting exposed and contracting the virus.

Angelo