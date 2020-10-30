New London cancels use of athletic fields and venues for organized sports

The Mayor said the decision is due to the recent increase in positive COVID-19 cases in the community over the last two weeks. The ordinance goes into effect Nov. 2.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — As Connecticut continues to see a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, the city of New London has made another decision to stop the spread.

On Friday, Mayor Michael Passero announced the cancelation of all city-owned athletic fields and venues for organized sports. Passero explained this is in a response to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the New London community. The ordinance will go into effect on November 2.

The "Miles for Military" road race that was scheduled for Saturday, November 14, has also been canceled.

"The City of New London continues to take a collaborative and unified approach in coordination with community partners and regional health officials to slow the latest surge of novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Our goal is to preserve the health and safety of residents and public employees as the pandemic continues to challenge our community," said a letter released by the Mayor's office.