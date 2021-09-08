New London County added to CDC's list of areas with 'high' COVID-19 transmission

New Haven and Hartford County were added to the list by the CDC earlier in August.

NEW LONDON COUNTY, Conn. — The CDC has listed New London County as an area of "high" community transmission of COVID-19 Tuesday.

This is the third county in Connecticut to be designated that title. Last week, New Haven and Hartford County were also added to the list.

The CDC classifies substantial transmission as 50 to 99.99 total new cases per 100,000 persons in the past seven days. Moderate transmission is anywhere from 10 to 49.99 cases per 100,000 persons.

CDC guidelines recommend anyone in an area that is listed as substantial or higher should wear a mask inside regardless if one has been vaccinated for COVID-19.

Gov. Ned Lamont issued an executive order on August 5 that provides state municipalities the option of requiring masks to be worn indoor public places even if people are fully vaccinated.

Both New Haven and Hartford have implemented a mask mandate for indoor areas within their respective city limits.

In Connecticut, residents who are unvaccinated are still required to wear masks in public spaces like stores and public transportation.

Connecticut reported on Tuesday that it administered 9,637 tests and 275 came back positive. The positivity rate was about 2.85%.

Hospitalizations continue to increase in the state and currently sits at 219 patients. This is the highest number of COVID-19 patients in months.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.