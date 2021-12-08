New London County out of 'high risk' category for spread of COVID-19: CDC

The number of new cases per 100,000 dropped below the threshold for the 'high risk' classification but still remains close.

NEW LONDON COUNTY, Conn. — Two days after the CDC said New London County was a 'high risk' area for COVID-19 transmission, it shifted back down to 'substantial risk'.

While the county dropped below the threshold to label it a 'high risk' area, the transmission rate is close to crossing it again, according to data from the CDC.

The CDC classifies a 'high risk' area as 100 new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days. New London County now stands at 96.5 cases per 100,000 as of August 10.

CDC guidelines recommend anyone in an area that is listed as substantial or higher should wear a mask while inside like a store or other building, regardless if one has been vaccinated for COVID-19.

On August 5, Lamont signed an executive order giving Connecticut municipalities the right to institute their own mask mandates for indoor spaces, regardless of the individual's vaccination status.

Both New Haven and Hartford have implemented a mask mandate for all indoor areas like stores and other buildings within their respective city limits.

Current statewide policy dictates that only unvaccinated people must wear masks indoors in public settings. Some cities and towns stopped short of a broad indoor mask mandate, reserving it for public buildings like town halls.

As of Wednesday, the two-week rolling average positivity rate was 3.06%, continuing to rise.

The increase in cases not just in Connecticut but across the country is due in part to the delta variant, considered more contagious.

