New London extends indoor mask mandate for one more month

NEW LONDON, Conn — The City of New London announced Friday that it will extend its indoor mask mandate for one more month.

The mandate, which was enacted in August 2021, will now remain in effect until Nov. 22, the Monday before Thanksgiving.

Per the city's current mask mandate, people are required to wear masks indoors regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

The decision was made based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's current recommendations on preventing COVID transmission. The mayor's office said New London is still a high-risk transmission area, even though the number of cases has been going down.

However, other towns and cities in Connecticut are now lifting mandates they have put in place.

On Friday morning, the town of West Hartford lifted its indoor mask mandate as the town saw a decrease in COVID cases.

