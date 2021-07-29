New London one of three CT counties with substantial transmission of COVID-19

In these areas of elevated COVID, the CDC has recommended masking by everyone, including those fully vaccinated, indoors in public spaces.

NEW LONDON COUNTY, Conn. — While only 12 people were hospitalized for COVID-related reasons in New London County as of today, but it is still one of only three counties in the state that the CDC has flagged as an area of substantial transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

In these areas of elevated COVID, the CDC has recommended masking by everyone, including those fully vaccinated, indoors in public spaces. When you think of crowded indoor spaces in New London County, of course, the state's two casinos come to mind.

"Wherever people gather, the more people there are, the more likelihood that there could be transmission of this or some other virus, especially the variants," said Stephen Mansfield, the Director of the Ledge Light Health District. "This (CDC recommendation) is important because new data shows that fully vaccinated people, who are infected with the Delta variant, might be infectious and might potentially spread the virus to other people."

While Mohegan Sun did not respond to FOX61's request for comment, Jason Guyot, President and CEO of Foxwoods Resort Casino said, "We are reviewing CDC and state guidance and will provide any updates regarding Foxwoods Resort Casino’s mask policies as appropriate.”

The same holds true for General Dynamics Electric Boat, southeastern Connecticut's largest employer, with 12,000 workers. The company presently does not require employees to wear masks.

