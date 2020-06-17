New protocols are in place at Bradley airport as people start to fly again

TSA procedures are changing as well. They will ask you to lower your facemask to verify your identification.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Hand sanitizing stations, physical distancing signs, and plexiglass at interaction points are just some of the new changes you’ll see when you arrive at the airport.

“It was probably the easiest flying experience that I’ve had, and I do fly often, so there was lots of room on the airplane; not a lot of people,” says Darren Rosselli, from Buffalo, New York.

TSA procedures are changing as well. They will ask you to lower your facemask to verify your identification.

And you’re allowed to bring up to 12 ounces of liquid hand sanitizer on board with you.

“And the boarding from the back end to the front as well,” says Keith from Atlanta.

Many airlines aren’t serving beverages on the plane.

“There’s just a snack provided in a plastic bag, so they’re taking a lot of precaution as well,” says Keith.

Restaurants and shops in the airport will be reserved for take out with a gradual reopening of sit down restaurants.

Kevin Dillon, Executive Director of the Connecticut Airport Authority says they are taking an education-based approach to ensuring everyone follows proper procedures.

“We have to take the approach of education upfront. If someone inadvertently comes to the airport and forgets to bring a face mask, we will be able to provide a face mask to them. There will also be face masks available for sale,” says Dillon.