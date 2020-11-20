New rules require masks to be worn in all CT gyms and fitness centers

The Department of Economic and Community Development released new guidelines regarding athletic activities. The rules take effect on Nov. 23, 2020.

CONNECTICUT, USA — On Friday, Governor Lamont signed an executive order allowing the Department of the Economic and Community Development (DECD) to enact rules for all sports activities.

As part of the new rules, all sporting activities with the exception of college and professional are prohibited until January 19, 2021. In addition, the DECD said all scrimmages, competitions, camps, clinics, and tournaments including all interscholastic, pick-up games, and other informal athletic activities are also prohibited.

Residents will also be required to wear a mask in all gyms and fitness centers will no exceptions. Recently, the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference announced it will be suspending high school winter sports until January 19, 2021. Connecticut is in the midst of the second wave of COVID-19, with 145 towns being issued a COVID-19 red alert status due to the high numbers of cases in their respective towns.

The DECD's new rules will go into effect Monday, November 23. To learn more about the rules, click here.