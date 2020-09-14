New temporary administrator appointed to Norwich nursing home linked to COVID-19 outbreak

As of August 31, 21 residents and five staff works have tested positive. 3 people have died.

NORWICH, Conn. — After a COVID-19 outbreak in the Three Rivers Nursing Home, the state has stepped in and appointed a new temporary administrator.

The state of Connecticut confirmed Monday evening, it has hired a new administrator to run the day-to-day and make all medical decisions at the nursing home.

Three Rivers Nursing Home was under investigation regarding a COVID-19 outbreak in August. The state found there was not proper cohorting, quarantining, or use of PPE. A nurse who tested positive also came to work sick following a trip out of state. The nursing home was also subject to a deficiency report.

“Appointing a Temporary manager is a rare and serious step that is unfortunately warranted under the current circumstances in order to keep the residents and staff at Three Rivers nursing home safe,” said Acting DPH Commissioner Deidre S. Gifford, MD MPH. “This is part of ongoing accountability for Three Rivers, and we appreciate their cooperation. As part of our enforcement role at the state and federal level, DPH is committed to ensuring proper infection control and management practices are in place as we navigate our way through this challenging pandemic. Our aim is to make sure Three Rivers improves its practices in a sustainable way so we never see a widespread, preventable outbreak of COVID-19 or any other virus. Connecticut nursing homes must do everything they can to keep residents and staff safe.”