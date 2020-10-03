New York Auto Show rescheduled to August

Had been scheduled for early April

NEW YORK — The New York International Auto Show which was set to open to the public on April 10 has been rescheduled to August due to concerns over the coronovirus.

Officials for the show made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

"As a result of the ongoing health concerns from the spread of the coronavirus in the region, the New York International Auto Show has been rescheduled to August 28 – September 6, 2020. Press days are August 26 & 27, 2020." officials said in a statement.

“We are taking this extraordinary step to help protect our attendees, exhibitors and all participants from the coronavirus,” said Mark Schienberg, president of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association, the organization that owns and operates the New York Auto Show.

The show takes place in the Jacob Javits Center and draws industry leaders from around the world and consumers from all over the Northeast.