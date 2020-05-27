New York City now alone in state in keeping economy closed

NEW YORK — Long Island has become the latest region of New York to begin easing restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced this week that Nassau and Suffolk counties could begin reopening parts of their economy after nonessential businesses were shuttered for two months.
Cuomo also traveled to Washington to lobby President Donald Trump for help with massive New York City transportation projects. The Democratic governor wants to move quickly on billions of dollars' worth of infrastructure projects to jump-start New York’s outbreak-ravaged economy.