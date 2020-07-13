x
Skip Navigation

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

coronavirus

New York City reports zero new deaths from Covid-19 for the first time in months

Mayor De Blasio pointed to rising infection rates among young adults ages 20 to 29, which he called "worrisome."
Credit: AP
FILE - In this April 28, 2020, file photo Medical personnel attend a daily 7 p.m. applause in their honor, during the coronavirus pandemic outside NYU Langone Medical Center in the Manhattan borough of New York. (AP)

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — What used to be the country's epicenter of Covid-19 has now reached a promising milestone.

"For the first time in months, we have a 24-hour period where no one in this city died from the coronavirus," Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday.

"Let's have many more days like that."

The test positivity rate in New York City is now at 2%.

But that doesn't mean the battle against the virus is over. De Blasio pointed to rising infection rates among young adults ages 20 to 29, which he called "worrisome."

The mayor said the city will be "doubling down" on trying to quash the virus among young adults by offering more mobile testing vans, outreach programs and mask giveaways.

RELATED: Yankees closer Chapman has coronavirus; Astros cancel workout

RELATED: 9/11 firefighters memorial vandalized in a New York village

RELATED: Why experts say COVID-19 death rate doesn't give full picture of current situation

De Blasio said the city has set up 10 new testing sites in the Bronx, Queens and Brooklyn.