New York Governor Andrew Cuomo considers 14-day quarantine for Florida visitors

NY Governor Andrew Cuomo says he is considering a 14-day quarantine for visitors from Florida.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says he is considering the possibility of requiring visitors from the state of Florida to quarantine for 14 days once they come to New York.

The governor made the remarks during his daily briefing in Albany on Thursday.

"I have had experts who have advised me to do that. I am considering it now, Cuomo said.

Florida has had an increase in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks, while New York State is seeing some of the lowest confirmed cases and hospitalizations since March.

"In some ways, you want to talk about a full 180, for those people who don't remember back to day one, Florida and other states imposed a quarantine on New Yorkers. If you went to Florida, you had to quarantine for two weeks, because they were afraid New Yorkers were bringing the virus to their state," Cuomo said. "Fast forward 100 days, now we're afraid they're bringing the virus to our state."