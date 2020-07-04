New York, New Jersey see potential flattening of curve, still urge vigilance

Data that suggests the outbreak in New York could be nearing its peak or slowing.

On Monday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the state has remained effectively flat for two days.

Cuomo also pointed to more data that suggests the outbreak in New York could be nearing its peak or slowing.

But the governor still stressed how dangerous the current situation is.

"If we are plateauing, we are plateauing at a very high level and there is tremendous stress on the health care system," Cuomo said.

Governor Cuomo also announced that schools and non-essential businesses in New York will remain closed until April 29th: "As I said from day one I'm not going to choose between public health and economic activity."

Over in New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy also said data suggests efforts to flatten the curve are paying off: "What we are seeing in real-time and over the past week is a decline in the growth rate in new cases from 24 percent day over day March 30th to roughly 12 percent today."

But Murphy says the state is not out of the woods yet.

"Even if the curve is flatter, we still have a week and a half to go at least before we hit the peak. This is not over. Not by a long shot."