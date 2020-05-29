New York State releases guidelines for Phase 2 of reopening

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York has revealed guidelines for Phase 2 of its reopening plan and has laid out plans for how to get specific industries back to work.
The state posted guidelines for the reopening of barbershops and hair salons Friday morning. When a region does advance into Phase 2, barbershops and salons are able to cut, style and color hair.
Items that are still prohibited during Phase 2 are nail services, make-up application, facials, threading/tweezing, waxing, beard trimming and nose hair trimming.
In addition to barbershops and salons, the state posted reopening guidelines for the following industries.
- Offices
- Real estate
- In-store retail
- Car sales, leases and rentals
- Retail rentals, repair and cleaning
- Commercial building management
The entire list of industry-specific guidelines can be found here. They are allowed to reopen once Phase 2 begins in the region.
In addition to the reopening rules set fourth by the state, they also list some suggested best practices to keep all employees and customers safe once reopened.
For business owners or workers who are trying to find out when and how they will be able to reopen, the state created a County by County reopening tool. That can be found here.
The following businesses are to remain closed during phase 2 as per the governor's order:
- Malls; specifically, any indoor common portions of retail shopping malls with 100,000 or more square feet of retail space available for lease; however, any stores located within shopping malls, which have their own external entrances open to the public, separate from the general mall entrance (e.g. strip malls), may open;
- Dine-in and on-premise restaurant or bar service, excluding take-out or delivery for off-premise consumption;
- Large gathering/event venues, including but not limited to establishments that host concerts, conferences, or other in-person performances or presentations in front of an in-person audience;
- Gyms, fitness centers, and exercise classes, except for remote or streaming services;
- Video lottery and casino gaming facilities;
- Movie theaters, except drive-ins; and
- Places of public amusement, whether indoors or outdoors, including but not limited to, locations with amusement rides, carnivals, amusement parks, water parks, aquariums, zoos, arcades, fairs, children’s play centers, funplexes, theme parks, bowling alleys, family and children’s attractions.