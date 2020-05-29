New York State releases guidelines for Phase 2 of reopening

New York posted the guidelines online for industries including car sales, retail and real estate

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York has revealed guidelines for Phase 2 of its reopening plan and has laid out plans for how to get specific industries back to work.

The state posted guidelines for the reopening of barbershops and hair salons Friday morning. When a region does advance into Phase 2, barbershops and salons are able to cut, style and color hair.

Items that are still prohibited during Phase 2 are nail services, make-up application, facials, threading/tweezing, waxing, beard trimming and nose hair trimming.

In addition to barbershops and salons, the state posted reopening guidelines for the following industries.

Offices

Real estate

In-store retail

Car sales, leases and rentals

Retail rentals, repair and cleaning

Commercial building management

The entire list of industry-specific guidelines can be found here. They are allowed to reopen once Phase 2 begins in the region.

In addition to the reopening rules set fourth by the state, they also list some suggested best practices to keep all employees and customers safe once reopened.

For business owners or workers who are trying to find out when and how they will be able to reopen, the state created a County by County reopening tool. That can be found here.

The following businesses are to remain closed during phase 2 as per the governor's order: