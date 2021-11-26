Family helps Newington woman through COVID long-haul syndrome

Long-term symptoms Maxine faced included extreme fatigue, brain fog, and the inability to live and walk independently.

NEWINGTON, Conn. — A Newington woman has spent the past year battling the long-term effects of COVID-19, also known as COVID long-haul syndrome, which stays after the disease is long gone.

Maxine Francis was already battling renal failure and multiple myeloma when she contracted COVID-19 shortly after Thanksgiving 2020. Two weeks later, the long-term effects started, and it took a turn for the worst.

Long-term symptoms Francis faced included extreme fatigue, brain fog, and the inability to live and walk independently.

Thankfully, her family - son Travis and his father - helped her through the journey to recovery.

"I went on this mission to get my mom walking without physical therapy," Travis said.

For several months, her family did everything they could to help her recover and gain back her strength at home, helping her stand up and balance using their support and her walker.

Maxine's doctor told her how amazed they are at her progress.

"He's impressed and he's amazed actually because I've been through a lot," Maxine told FOX61.

