NHL temporarily suspends season due to coronavirus concerns

The NHL is the latest to join other major sports leagues in suspending seasons.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The NHL announced it is temporarily suspending its season due to COVID-19 concerns.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman released a statement saying:

"In light of ongoing developments resulting from the coronavirus, and after consulting with medical experts and convening a conference call of the Board of Governors, the National Hockey League is announcing today that it will pause the 2019-20 season beginning with tonight's games."

The NHL was following health expert mandates and preparing for any possible developments while avoiding taking premature or unnecessary measures, according to the released statement.

Bettman said that the decision comes after the news of an NBA player testing positive for the coronavirus.

"Given that our leagues share so many facilities and locker rooms and it now seems likely that some member of the NHL community would test positive at some point," Bettman said. Calling it no longer appropriate to continue to play games.

This announcement comes after the NHL urged players earlier this month to limit fan contact. They also advised teams to not hold morning skates, practice or hold team meetings today.

Concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic have necessitated cancellations and postponements all around the sports world.

College basketball tournaments have been canceled all around the country.

The NBA now has two players who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to reports.

And now hockey has followed the lead of other leagues and organizations, suspending play to help curtail the spread of the new coronavirus.

The NHL's goal is to resume play as soon as it is "deemed appropriate" so that they can complete their season and award the Stanley Cup. Until then, the leagues thanked fans for their patience.

The Tampa Bay Lightning were set to play tonight against the Philadelphia Flyers.

10News has reached out to the Tampa Bay Lightning for comment.

