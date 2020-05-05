Nike to donate 32,500 pairs of shoes to health care workers in the US, Europe

The company said the Nike Air Zoom Pulse is "designed for the health care athlete, an everyday hero."

BEAVERTON, Ore. — They're on their feet all-day, perhaps even more so during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic: Nike wants to make sure health care workers have the support they need.

Literally.

The company announced it is donating 32,000 pairs of Nike Air Zoom Pulse to health care systems across the U.S., including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and Memphis. Hospitals across Europe also will receive numerous pairs.

"Unveiled in November 2019, the Nike Air Zoom Pulse is our first shoe designed for the health care athlete, an everyday hero," Nike said in a news release.

The shoe was tested with workers at Oregon Health & Science University and Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland, Oregon, to figure the best combination of fit, cushioning and traction.

Worldwide, in partnership with nonprofit Good360, Nike said it is donating more than 140,000 pieces of apparel, equipment and footwear.

