No college graduation: UConn seniors react

UConn students are currently on spring break, but campuses across the state will remain quiet as students will not be returning to the classroom next week.

With graduation ceremonies canceled and hopes to return back to campus crushed, reality is beginning to settle in for thousands of college seniors.

Graduation is the number one goal for students throughout all four years of college, but the chance to walk across the stage is something thousands of seniors in Connecticut won’t get to do.

UConn is just one of many universities canceling spring graduation ceremonies and making the permanent move to online classes. FOX61 spoke with students to find out how they’re handling their senior year cut short.

“I was like crying for hours like it was just not stopping, the waterworks we’re not stopping,” Senior Susan Naseri said.

Naseri shared her family fled from Afghanistan in the 1990s to the United States where they worked hard to send her to college as the first person in her family.

“Yes, crossing that stage is really important for myself to recognize the four years, but for my parents, it was a moment to recognize and celebrate everything that they've done,” Naseri said. "The degree for me is not only an opportunity go to school, the first person in my family to go to college, but also to set a precedent for my family and to set a precedent for other Afghan women.”

Susan's emotions were shared by many of her fellow seniors, such as Jessica Miller- a first-generation college grad studying Animal Science - and Yuhan Ma - an international student from China.

“It’s walking across the stage, having my name called, is what I've been working towards my entire life, not even the past four years,” Miller said.

“It's very sad and actually I cried when I saw the email,” Ma said.

Miller and Ma both explained the special day also meant a lot to their families.

“I’m an only child so this was my mother's only opportunity to ever see her kid graduate and have a formal ceremony, and I say I’ve worked my whole life for this, but so has she,” Miller said.

While Ma shared her graduation was set to be her family’s first trip to America from China.

“They actually got the visa and they planned to fly here but due to coronavirus they cannot, they would feel proud of me and that cannot happen, so that’s very sad,” Ma said.

Although with the number of COVID-19 cases continuing to increase in Connecticut, all three students understand the University's decision.

“We completely understand and it's completely valid, but as soon as possible, whenever it's safe again, we’re hoping that graduation is back on the table,” Naseri said.