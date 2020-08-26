No new COVID-19 related deaths reported as CT current hospitalizations decrease

There were 15,312 tests administered and 180 of them came back positive. The positivity of this is 1.2%.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Governor Ned Lamont's office released Wednesday's COVID-19 latest statistics which showed a decrease in current hospitalizations for people with virus and no new deaths.

There were 15,312 tests administered and 180 of them came back positive. The positivity of this is 1.2%. Connecticut saw an increase of 180 new cases of the virus. There have been 52,220 people who have tested positive for COVID.

Currently, there are 57 people in the state hospitalized with COVID-19. This number decreased by two people since Tuesday. Connecticut also reported zero new COVID-19 related deaths since Tuesday. The state death toll remains at 4,463 people.